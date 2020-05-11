HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As the governor announced the lasted coronavirus numbers on Monday, he says the state is still on track to partially reopen on May 20.
However, there are concerns emerging from those who are being asked to return to work.
Since the details of what reopening will look like were released on Friday, there are still concerns from people in all industries who are either high risk or a little older in age about going back to work.
The state announced on Monday that a big shipment of personal protective equipment arrived on Saturday and the state says private businesses are responsible for getting their own equipment, but will dole some of that out to those who need them for their workers.
Even with those assurances, some are still uncomfortable returning to work, but will go back out of necessity.
Governor Ned Lamont did say that he suggests anyone over 65 should not return to work, but as of now, there’s no financial protection for them.
He says this is something he will be working on in the next nine days.
“People with pre-existing conditions should not be going to work. We’re going to have to figure out what is the right way to handle that. If they’re a teacher and can do a lecture at a community college, there are other ways to participate. I think going to a public place where you’re naturally liable to congregate is probably not a good idea, at least in the near term,” Lamont said.
The state is working on specifics for these workers, but in the meantime, Lamont is not expecting a huge rush at the businesses right on the 20th. He’s suggesting that the older workers not be part of the first wave of employees back, but until the guidelines are released, ultimately the final call will be made between employers and their employees.
