HARTFORD (WFSB) - In the last 24 hours, grocery store employees, higher-ed professionals, and immunocompromised groups have spoken out against the state's change to the vaccine rollout.
Governor Ned Lamont is standing by his decision to vaccinate by age brackets starting next month.
"It’s really been a source of hope for people with pre-existing conditions so to see that taken away and be bumped to the back of the line was devastating news," Kristen Whitney-Daniels from the group CT insulin 4 All said Tuesday.
Nicholas Robinson says his wife Amanda Robinson was diagnosed with breast cancer in October.
Amanda is starting chemotherapy soon, and they were hoping she'd be vaccinated prior to treatment.
Now, the 38-year-old mom won't be able to receive the vaccine until-- at the earliest-- April 12th.
"We feel that cancer patients in the state of Connecticut have been left behind," Nicholas Robinson said. "For someone starting chemotherapy, while her immune system is solid right now, it won’t be in the next two months."
That's based on the age- based vaccine eligibility timeline Governor Lamont released this week.
People with chronic health conditions such as cancer were set to start receiving the vaccine next month.
Governor Lamont says the list the CDC suggested, along with essential workers, was too broad
"They gave us a broad list of folks with comorbidities- those most likely to suffer health effects, and that represented about a third of the population," Lamont said.
Lamont says hospitals and health providers were worried about how they'd track the huge group and he says they were concerned about massive delays. "They said no the cleanest way to do it- 55 and above."
30-year-old Kristen Whitney Daniels has type one diabetes and rhematogical conditions.
She's now in the last wave of people to receive the vaccine, starting in May.
"It’s really hard to accurately say how devastating it is to know that i don’t know when I’m going to be able to get it anymore," Whitney-Daniels said.
Whitney-Daniels is a chapter leader for the advocacy group CT Insulin 4 All.
She says many of her peers have been afraid to take jobs or have been stuck inside for months fearing for their lives.
She says they plan to reach out to legislators to rally against the change.
"We’ve had the vaccine sort of dangled in front of us. Those of us with pre- existing conditions." she said.
The CDC recommends people with underlying medical conditions should receive the vaccine after those older than 65 receive it.
New Jersey and New York are following those guidelines - with some delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.