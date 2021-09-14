MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - The Lamont Administration is looking to modernize state government services.
Gov. Ned Lamont said his administration wants to eliminate paperwork and make more documents electronically available.
He's holding a news conference to make an announcement about what that entails at 11 a.m. at Scan-Optics in Manchester.
Channel 3 will have a crew there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.