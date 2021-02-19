HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Lamont Administration partnered with Health Equity Solutions in an effort to educate people about the COVID-19 vaccines.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the partnership on Friday morning and called it part of an outreach program to ensure the state makes contact with as many people as possible about correct vaccine information, specifically communities that have historically been disproportionately impacted by access to health care.
Lamont said Health Equity Solutions, a nonprofit organization based in Hartford, advocates and promotes policies, programs, and practices that result in equitable health care access, regardless of race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status.
Under the partnership, he said the organization developed a plan to reach over 10,000 people of color living in Connecticut over a three-month span to share facts and dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccine. It will focus on faith-based and education-based networks to reach the widest audiences throughout Connecticut, and in particular will address issues concerning distrust of the medical system within the African-American community.
“This partnership is paramount to our broader efforts to ensure that we reach every single person we can, particularly in our communities of color,” Lamont said. “The team at Health Equity Solutions and their community partnerships have a track record of proven success, and we’re excited to work with them during this unprecedented time to bring information to those who need it most.”
“COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted underserved communities, particularly the Black and Latino communities in Connecticut,” said Dr. Deidre Gifford, acting Connecticut Department of Public Health commissioner. “We want to ensure that communities at highest risk have equitable access to the vaccines that will protect them and allow everyone to return to a sense of normalcy. The team at Health Equity Solutions will strengthen and enhance our outreach efforts in the Black and Latino communities.”
Health Equity Solutions said it already started its work to reach community members and has been hosting webinars that have reached over 3,000 people. There are more than 20 future events already on the calendar, and more are in the process of being added.
“It was incredibly important to me that Health Equity Solutions not only identify the challenges to health equity but that we become a part of the solution,” said Dr. Tekisha Dwan Everette, executive director of Health Equity Solutions. “We wish there was not a pandemic at all, but we are ready, willing, and able to make sure that people have accurate information to make a timely decision that is best for themselves and their family.”
Those interested in hosting an outreach event for faith or education-based organizations can email info@hesct.org for more information.
