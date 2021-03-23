HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Affordable healthcare was a topic of discussion for the Lamont Administration on Tuesday.
Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a virtual news conference at 10 a.m. during which he spoke about his administration's efforts to ensure that state residents have access to affordable healthcare.
Lamont also announced an appointment to the Access Health CT Board of Directors.
He was joined by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Dr. Deidre Gifford, acting commissioner of the Department of Public Health, Victoria Veltri, executive director of the Office of Health Strategy, and Charles Klippel, board member of Access Health CT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.