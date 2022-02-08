HARTFORD (WFSB) - Governor Lamont believes his plan would cut down on violence as well as household accidents - and he plans to have a comprehensive conversation with lawmakers when the legislative session begins Wednesday.
One of Governor Lamont's simplest proposed solution is mandating that going forward all guns—not just pistols and revolvers would be required to be sold with trigger locks. Lamont also wants to enhance public safety by doubling the size of police officer training classes at both the state and local levels.
The governor is also advocating for closing some loopholes in the state’s ban on assault weapons and he also is asking the legislature to re-establish a task force that would work to trace and confiscate illegal guns that come into our state.
Senator Chris murphy said yesterday that stopping the flow of illegal weapons is the easiest way of curbing gun violence
"There's a straight line between the number of guns that flood our community and the numbers of gun violence," Murphy said.
You can read Lamont's complete list of proposals on the channel 3 app.
Tomorrow some of his ideas will likely be discussed here at the capitol—the debate could also be about money because Lamont's proposals would cost more than 60 million dollars to implement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.