NEW LONDON (WFSB) - It's round two tonight in New London as the candidates for governor faced off in their second debate.
It’s been a bit like musical chairs.
Republican Bob Stefanowski skipped the first debate but will be attending Wednesday night’s debate.
However, the unaffiliated candidate Oz Griebel has been left out.
The debate was held at the Garde Arts Theater in New London.
The one consistent candidate so far has been Democrat Ned Lamont.
He was at last week's debate and he was at the debate on Wednesday night.
A demonstration was held outside the Garde Arts Theater was being staged by union workers who support Lamont, and there were supporters for Stefanowski as well.
Griebel was told he cannot participate in this debate and the one on Monday because in a recent Quinnipiac poll he scored less than 10 percent.
"Getting squeezed out to me is not doing justice particularly to the 900,000 voters to the 2.1 that are registered as unaffiliated voters,” said Greibel.
Griebel planned to do something on Facebook to answer questions that will be asked of the two major party candidates.
The biggest turnout at the debate was from the unions.
During the debate, Stefanowski and Lamont blamed each other for how they will fix the state's problems.
"Bob's got a tax that will benefit the millionaires by far and just bankrupt our towns and cities," said Lamont.
"You're going to see it all night ladies and gentlemen, mister Lamont is going to distance himself from Dan Malloy," said Stefanowski.
Stefanowski used Governor Malloy's name a lot, pretty much the entire debate.
"We need to do exactly the opposite what Dan Malloy has been doing for the last 8 years. Mr. Lamont will just continue it," Stefanowski said.
Stefanowski had few specifics on what he would cut. Lamont hammered Stefanowsk's plan to get rid of the income tax.
"That will mean dramatic property tax increases, in Norwich, in Coventry, and Willimantic," said Lamont.
Voters talked about what they got out of the debate.
"They didn't have a solution. All they did was attack each other," said Linda Mantzaris of Groton.
There are still three or four more debates to go before the November election.
The next debate is on Monday in New Haven
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.