HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Tuesday’s coronavirus infection rate is the highest it has been since June, at 3 percent.
Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday afternoon, adding that there have been 22 additional hospitalizations in the last day.
“That tells you it’s going to take a little bit longer for us to get through this,” Lamont said.
In the past couple weeks, the state’s positivity rate has been bouncing between 1 and 2 percent, but this is the first time it’s gone as high as 3 percent.
"I urge each and every one of you, when you see these sobering numbers on infection rate and hospitalizations, to be careful, stay disciplined, hang with us a little longer. We are going to get through this and we'll get through this together," Lamont said.
