NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The 76-year-old original span of the Gold Star Bridge is about to get a $300 million-dollar makeover.
That commitment was made on Tuesday by Governor Ned Lamont, not only as a safety project, but a jobs generator.
This northbound side is showing its age. Chunks of concrete are found daily, but next year the governor says work will begin and that means a win for the local economy.
The Gold Star Bridge northbound span has been linking Groton and New London over the Thames River since 1943.
Around 76 years of wear and tear are taking its toll, as chunks of concrete fall away.
“This is the type of work we cannot put off any longer, postpone or maybe another generation to take care of it. This is something we got to do now,” said Governor Ned Lamont.
Next May, the Connecticut Department of Transpiration will embark on a $300 million-dollar renovation of the original two-way bridge, more than a year after a $35 million-dollar project saw the southbound span reworked.
It was built in 1973.
The new project drew a hundred unionized labor workers.
They and hundreds more will benefit by the work generated here, and that will ripple through the region’s economy.
“People pay taxes, they earn their money here they spend their money here, grocery stores, car dealer’s houses, everything,” said Peter Baker, Labor International Union Local.
“The deputy commissioner told me they are going to start in 2020 they’re expected to set up and get the project underway. That’s great news,” said Mayor Michael Passero of New London.
When the renovation is completed in 2025, it’s estimated the Gold Star Bridge will be good for another 30 to 40 years.
