HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A partnership was announced on Friday to strengthen public education and promote economic opportunity.
Ray and Barbara Dalio of Dalio Philanthropies joined Governor Ned Lamont, First Lady Annie Lamont, and leaders in the General Assembly.
A press conference was held at 9 a.m. at East Hartford High School to make the announcement.
The partnership is seeking to raise $300 million over the next five years.
From that money, $100 million from the state will be matched by $100 million from Dalio Philanthropies, and another $100 million from other philanthropists and business leaders.
The partnership was created in response to the state’s current challenges.
Those challenges include:
- More than one out of every five high school students in Connecticut are either disengaged or disconnected from school;
- The annual fiscal impact of high school dropouts on the state budget is more than $900 million;
- Connecticut ranks among the highest states in terms of income inequality; and
- Employers across the state are looking to hire skilled workers in historic and emerging industries.
The $100 million from Dalio is the largest known philanthropic donation to benefit Connecticut in the state’s history.
This partnership will focus communities with a high poverty rate and a high concentration of youth.
“The Dalios, especially Barbara, have made improving public education a priority and thousands of young people will have a better chance to succeed because of their commitment,” Governor Ned Lamont said.
(1) comment
So, out of the $300mil, how much is Lamont putting in his pocket? You know he will, the question is just how much.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.