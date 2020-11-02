HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont announced on Monday that the state will move to "Phase 2.1."
The state originally moved to Phase 3 on October 8 but has seen rise in cases since then.
On Monday, Lamont announced a rollback of many reopening restrictions.
Restaurants will revert to 50% capacity and any restaurants that serve alcohol will need to closed by 9:30 p.m. Takeout and delivery will still be available after 9:30 p.m.
Restaurants will also only be able to allow 8 people per table.
Event venues will need to limit to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
Performing arts venues and movie theaters will need to cap their capacity at 100 people.
Religious gatherings will be capped at 50% or 100 people maximum. Virtual services are still being encouraged.
Personal services such as nail salons, barbershops and hair salons will be able to stay at 75% capacity.
The state is also asking people to stay home from 10 p.m. until 5 p.m., but says this stay-at-home order is not mandatory.
These mandatory changes will go into effect on 8 p.m. on Friday.
