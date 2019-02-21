HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that he has been appointed to serve on President Donald Trump’s Council of Governors.
The bipartisan group of 10 governors are responsible for providing coordination between the states and federal government on emerging threats and emergency response.
They will also work towards synchronization and integration of state and federal military activities in the U.S. and matters of mutual interest pertaining to the National Guard.
“As governor of Connecticut and commander-in-chief of the Connecticut National Guard, I have a solemn responsibility to ensure that the men and women who work every day to keep us safe have the support and resources they need from their elected leaders,” Lamont said.
The nine other governors are from Arkansas, Hawaii, Arizona, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska and Ohio.
The council was established by Congress in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2008 and implemented by President Barack Obama.
