HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor sent a letter to the president to request an extension to Connecticut National Guard coronavirus support.
Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday announced that he sent a letter to President Donald J. Trump requesting that he extend the federal authorization through June 31, 2021.
In addition, he requested a 100 percent federal cost share on behalf of the state.
Previously, the state was authorized to use the National Guard with a 100 percent federal cost share from April 2 through Sept. 30. The National Guard has been providing the state with support under an authorization that began Oct. 1 and is set to end Dec. 31; however, the federal cost share for the period was reduced to 75 percent. It is estimated that Connecticut’s 25 percent cost share during the current authorization will cost the state approximately $2.5 million, adding to the fiscal burden caused by the pandemic.
“Between constructing mobile field hospitals, delivering PPE, supporting the needs of nursing homes, and assisting the operations of testing sites, the Connecticut National Guard has been a critical component of our state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lamont said. “And it must also be noted that the Guard’s support goes beyond assistance to state government – this authorization means it can provide assistance to our towns, cities, and health care providers to help protect our communities. I thank the Guard for its commitment to the citizens of Connecticut and the impact they’ve made here.”
Since their initial mission began at the outbreak of the pandemic in March, more than 1,000 Connecticut National Guardsmen and members of the state militia have been called to duty to support operations designed to enhance the state’s health care infrastructure. Their job included the erection of mobile field hospitals, delivery and distribution of millions of pieces of personal protective equipment, nursing home inspections and support, and testing kit assembly and collection.
Headquartered at the William A. O’Neill Armory in Hartford, the Connecticut National Guard is comprised of over 5,000 men and women serving in the Air and Army National Guard, Lamont said.
these Dems want nothing to do with Trump, the want him out of office,but there they are with their hand out wanting stuff from him
Hi NOTTHEONE-a!!
Despite losing the election, Trump is currently still the president and his administration is still in charge of COVID relief. Your statement would be like if you disliked your boss. Are you going to go without a paycheck and benefits on the principle that you don't like him? Obviously not. Also please remember that he is asking for assistance to help you and your fellow Connecticut residents, which some people really need (unless you expect Trump himself to come down and throw paper towels at you like in Peurto Rico {He won't}). Stay safe, stay healthy, and have a great day!
You can't make this stuff up. It is no wonder trump "loves the poorly educated." They make up the vast majority of his base.
It is not stuff from Trump personally. He is still the President and as such should be expected to serve the country even as a lame duck.
