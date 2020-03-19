HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Healthcare professionals have been at the forefront of the pandemic, and in addition to more supplies, more nurses are needed.
Earlier, the governor asked retired nurses to temporarily re-enter the workforce to help hospitals. It’s a call to action.
Now, hundreds of retired nurses are interested and ready.
Data shows the state’s ratio of nurses per population is 1 to 57.
As COVID-19 positive cases mount, the figure is not enough as Gov. Ned Lamont revealed earlier this week.
“Seeing what we can do to get more nurses certified now. Reaching out to retired nurses. We need you. We’ll need you over the next week,” Lamont said.
His request was heard, and the Connecticut Nurses Association is conducting a survey to see if the interest is mutual.
“We’ve been astonished at the results, at the number of results. We only sent the survey out about two days ago, and as of last night we already had 700 responses back,” said Dr. Stephanie Paulmeno, of the Connecticut Nurses Association, with them sharing their availability and skillset with her.
However, an obvious question looms – Is it safe for them to return when the Centers for Disease Control says adults over 65 years old are at a higher risk for severe illness.
“In fact, when I filled out my own retired nurses survey, that was one of my limitations I put down. I’m 72 at this point and I have underlying conditions,” Paulmeno.
Still, the potential is limitless as the nurse of 50 years shared retired nurses can work behind the scene, doing care coordination, working the phones and ordering supplies.
So, it seems retired nurses are ready to move out.
The Connecticut Nurses Association said it is expected to meet with the governor, mostly to talk about what active nurses need now.
