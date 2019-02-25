WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor discussed the future of the state's transportation infrastructure during a news conference in Waterbury.
Gov. Ned Lamont was be at the mixmaster construction area on Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Lamont, transportation commissioner Joseph Giulietti, Mayor Neil O'Leary, Rep. Geraldo Reyes and Rep. Ron Napoli spoke about the 50-year-old mixmaster.
They described the point where Interstate 84 and Route 8 come together as an elevated maze of intersecting, overlapping and diverging bridges.
They said it's used by more than 180,000 vehicles per day.
It's also a source of severe congestion and bottlenecking.
Lamont made transportation one of the focal points of his budget, which he presented last week.
He held a similar infrastructure news conference on Thursday in Hartford during which he said the I-84 viaduct in that area was in desperate need of repair.
He also said in its current state, the cost is high to maintain.
Lamont said that to get the state moving again, sacrifices would have to be made.
Some of those sacrifices may include tolls on all vehicles, an option he said he is considering.
More on the I-84 mixmaster rehab project can be found here.
(2) comments
Isn't the mix master mostly I-84? That get's Federal $'s to maintain. What is the state doing with that money? Oh, I forgot Danny used it to have landscapers maintain his personal house. I'm sure Lamont will do the same. Too bad this state is corrupt and never put socialist/democrats in jail. If they did, half our problems would go away.
Starting to think this lying hypocrite we call the governor always had intentions of tolling all cars. Sorry if this seems obscene or not nice but the topic of the article is obscene and not nice. We the people of CT do not want tolls, they were remove a long time ago for good reason. With a person so focused on "sin taxes" which is a bit much of an explanation because it sounds like the governor doesn't even understand the meaning of sin, lying is a sin and he's doing that to his own people, can we tax Lamont's lying as a sin tax? Every time he lies he pays a tax?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.