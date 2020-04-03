HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The White House is suggesting Connecticut could quickly be one of the next hotspots in the nation.
Also new on Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont released more information on when the virus could peak across the state.
Fairfield County has been the hardest hit area in the state, but the worst is yet to come with the peak of cases coming to mid-to-late April, leaders said.
It then would go to New Haven County next, with the peak in early May.
Hartford County will see cases peak in mid-May.
He also presented a power-point about the surge in cases in the state. To view it, click here.
According to data presented on Friday, the eastern counties did a good job flattening the curve, but also coincide with Hartford County, peaking in mid-to-late May.
Right now, there is a race to stay ahead of the virus.
To prevent this from taking lives, hospital space is necessary along with medical supplies.
The state projects it’ll need 12,000 hospital beds, and there are 7,000 right now, with more coming in the form of dorm space and nursing homes.
Four thousand ventilators are needed, and there are about 1,000 right now.
“We're going to stretch our use of ventilators as best we can and probably, just as importantly as you see from those apexes as they rise over the course of 6 or 8 weeks, it could be that some of the ventilators are going to Fairfield County, and in 6 to 8 weeks they will be going to eastern Connecticut. So, we'll be able to mix and match and increase our allocation there as well,” Lamont said on Friday.
The cases wind down dramatically by July 4, so students going back to school is unlikely, but the commissioner of education will make the final call on that.
