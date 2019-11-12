HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Now that Gov. Ned Lamont has rolled out his revised transportation plan, he’s discussing support from within the business community.
The governor held a news conference at 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
The $21 billion transportation plan, which includes fewer tolls than his initial plan, takes on 56 projects to upgrade state highways and improve rail services.
Lamont’s CT 2030 plan would invest more than $6 billion across the state’s rail lines, with the majority of it going to Metro-North, home of the busiest commuter train line in the country.
The plan includes purchasing state-of-the-art rail cars, and straightening tracks and upgrading bridges, which would help cut the commute time from New Haven to Stamford by 10 to 15 minutes each way.
The revised plan calls for 14 tolls that would generate about $300 million a year, and would include $4 to $5 billion in federal borrowing.
For a look at the complete proposal, click here.
Please be transparent and reveal the companies that are pushing for this. Corporate greed is lobbying against voters. I'm a veteran that fought for people's rights for our government to come in and to take away our rights. Voters voices should count, it shouldn't be overruled by company interests. Voters are the ones that will pay out of pocket as inflation will skyrocket. Rich business owners don't care if you can't afford tolls.
That's cool and all. It doesn't have public support. Are we going to cater to companies over it's citizens? This needs to be on a ballot because they are tone deaf to the residents that vote. Taxation without representation is theft. Ned Lamont is not representing voters, he's folding to businesses wants over citizen needs.
