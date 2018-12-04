HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - In a little more than a month, Connecticut's new governor will take charge.
On Tuesday, Ned Lamont is taking another step towards putting his administration in place.
He is filling two important positions.
Lamont has already formed a transition team, but these are the first two personnel appointments.
One is a new chief of staff and the other are the most important positions for any governor.
"We are ready to hit the ground running in January,” said Lamont.
Lamont is moving closer to the big day, January 9th he will be sworn in as Connecticut’s next governor.
He'll be replacing several people in the coming weeks, but Tuesday he announced the very first changes.
He has chosen Ryan Drajewicz as his Chief of Staff.
“The importance he brings to the performance metrics and thinking about how we re-organize government,” said Lamont.
Drajewicz is from Connecticut and has political experience.
He worked for US Senator Chris Dodd, but more recently he was employed at Bridgewater Associates a hedge fund in Westport.
"Public service is the single profession that afford you the opportunity to impact so many and honestly I think this is an obligation,” said Drajewicz.
Melissa McCaw is Lamont’s second appointment, also a Connecticut native.
She will be the new Secretary for the Office and Policy Management, key agency that develops budget and policy initiatives for the governor.
She's worked in a similar position for the City of Hartford and becomes the first African American woman to be CT's OPM Secretary.
"I am excited and eager to take on this challenge with a team of smart driven and dedicated individuals who are committed to our states future,” said McCaw.
Right after winning the election, Lamont started holding meetings across the state
He and his lieutenant governor, Susan Bysiewicz have formed a transition team as well as a steering committee, a bi partisan group of leaders with the goal of hiring top talent to bring business to the state and addressing budget problems.
"We've had hundreds of resumes come in, a lot of folks who have served government before and we need those people here,” said Lamont.
Lamont says he'll be appointing more people, such as agency heads in the next few weeks.
The budget deficit is a huge challenge and he says he wants to put together a long term budget so mayors and businesses will have some certainty going forward.
