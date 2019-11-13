HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Governor Ned Lamont is on the road again, trying to get support for his transportation plan.
Most agree Connecticut needs a long-term plan to fix roads and bridges and speed up train service.
But paying for it, specifically with tolls, are a tough sell.
On Wednesday, Lamont went to Senate Democrats to pitch his transportation plan.
See the whole plan here.
"I said I am sorry. I am asking you to cast a tough vote. You've inherited a mess, this goes back 30 or 40 years,” Lamont said.
Lamont heard from just about every Democratic senator, all in favor his plan to modernize transportation, but tolls are a roadblock.
"If you look at it as a user fee, yes, it seems equitable, but if you look at the impact per person, it could vary greatly,” said Democratic State Senator Martin Looney.
One year from now, lawmakers are up for re-election, and tolls could hurt them.
However, Democrats and Republicans agree the projects are important.
For example, a lot has already been done to get traffic moving and improve safety on the “Mixmaster” in Waterbury where Route 8 and I-84 connect
However, more work is needed to extend the life of this heavily traveled part of the state.
The governor's plan would also speed up rail service, and Connecticut towns in the Naugatuck valley with Waterbury for direct service to New York City.
New cars and new locomotives would be added to provide dozens of trains a day. Also, cell service would be upgraded on trains so people could easily use their phones and laptops without interruptions.
Those against tolls were at the state Capitol to let the governor and lawmakers know where they stand.
"All the things we pay now, those are the user fees. We are already paying those user fees and putting up tolls is the wrong direction,” said Patrick Sasser, of No Tolls CT.
There are alternatives, as some have suggested using revenue from sports betting and recreational marijuana, but those still need to be approved.
Connecticut also needs a steady stream of revenue in order to receive low interest federal loans.
Senate Republicans are now saying they have a solution, and plan to unveil that Thursday morning.
