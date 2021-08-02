(WFSB) - It's been a never ending roller coaster for restaurants.
Since the CDC has identified most of the state as a hotspot, the industry has been bracing for the possible return of business restrictions.
For the time being, the governor said those restrictions will not be coming back, affirming he’s letting restaurants make the call themselves if they want to do anything like require their customers to mask up.
Restaurants have been restriction free since May 19 when the state fully reopened.
Like Viron Rondo Osteria in Cheshire, restaurants have been adapting to all guidelines and restrictions from the beginning of the pandemic.
Whether it be capacity restrictions or masking, the team at Viron say it's no question whether or not they would comply.
It would just be another big blow to their restaurant and the industry as a whole.
"Worked so hard to get our staff back to a par where we're able to serve all these people. We have over a hundred people now, so that would really be terrible to have to go dial it back now and start laying people off, just all of it," Heidi Heidkamp, general manager of Viron Rondo Osteria, says.
There's a growing number of restaurants in several states, including New York, now asking for proof of vaccination to dine in.
Could that be coming here?
I asked the Connecticut Restaurant Association about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.