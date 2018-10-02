HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - When it comes to the Affordable Care Act, Connecticut Democrats say mend it, don't end it.
Gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont says we need to protect coverage and criticizing Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski who recently said the ACA has not helped Connecticut residents.
The Affordable Care Act, known as Access Health CT, has cut the number of uninsured in half.
While Democrats agree it’s not perfect, they take issue with anyone saying it's not helping.
Thousands of patients are treated at Community Health Services in Hartford.
Many get state benefits, a growing number are covered under the Affordable Care Act.
"They shouldn't change it because there are some people who can't afford it, it's not that you can't work, it’s that you can't find a job. Not every job will take everybody,” said Ydelfonso De LaCruz, West Hartford resident.
Before Access Health, some 300,000 CT residents were uninsured.
Today about 160,000 have coverage.
"Bob Stefanowski said, ‘I don't think Obamacare and the expansion of Medicaid has really benefitted the people of Connecticut,’” said Lamont.
Lamont says what his Republican challenger said at last week's debate is wrong, that CT residents with pre-existing conditions are getting coverage and the ACA is saving taxpayer money with fewer visits to emergency rooms.
But costs are going up and that's a concern.
"We ought to be able to find a way to solve this problem not wait for Washington to do it,” said Oz Griebel.
Unaffiliated candidate Oz Griebel says we need to work closely with businesses on what the issues are.
Greibel says if we cut too many taxes, we may end up hurting many programs, including health care.
"It's a lot of intellectual hoo-ha. It's insulting to the electorate, we have to have honest discussions about this problem and what options are,” Griebel said.
We wanted to hear from Stefanowski about his ideas on health care, we reached out to his campaign this morning, but we haven't gotten a response.
