(WFSB) - Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods will begin reopening on June 1.
After calling the decision a “bad gamble,” Gov. Ned Lamont revealed some of the discussions going on to urge casinos to remain closed.
RELATED: Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods will partially reopen June 1
Lamont said on Thursday that he's having discussions with attorneys about liquor licenses and said he's also talking with other governors about the casinos.
He said other governors are also concerned about casinos opening too soon.
Lamont said he spoke with the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes less than a week ago and is hoping to continue working with them for the safest results.
During Thursday’s news conference, the governor did not say if he was taking any action against the casinos reopening.
However, he said he wants to work together to make sure when the resorts open, they can do so successfully.
“I can’t think of anything worse if I was operating one of these casinos is if I open it too early and one of two things happen,” Lamont explained, “people don’t show up because they know it’s not safe, or they show up and there’s an infection, both of which would be a terrible business decision for those casinos.”
Lamont also mentioned that the casinos are in a part of the state that has been less impacted by COVID-19 and they'd like to keep it that way.
Neither casino will open its concert venues, buffets, or poker rooms.
Restaurants within the casinos will be open for takeout only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.