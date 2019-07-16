WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor will join governors from two other New England states to discuss a number of topics that affect the region.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he's hosting Govs. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts and Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island on Tuesday.
The regional policy summit is happening at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic.
Lamont said they'll talk about energy, transportation, crumbling foundations, procurement and data sharing.
While the meeting is closed to the public, Lamont said he'll hold a news conference at 2:15 p.m. to discuss how it went.
