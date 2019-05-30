HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The final week of the legislative session is coming to an end, and on Thursday the governor said a state budget agreement was reached.
On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Ned Lamont and other lawmakers announced they reached a two-year, roughly $40 billion budget agreement.
Lamont said the budget "invests in families, while providing confidence to residents and businesses that the state is serious about stabilizing finances and getting the economy growing, and doing so with no income, sales, or business tax increases."
His big pitch is that the budget doesn't include major tax increases.
"It's a budget I am proud of on a number of different fronts. We inherited a deficit of over $3.5 billion in the next biennium, and we are going to get a budget that's balanced without raising tax rates on anybody," Lamont said on Thursday.
The budget does include expanding the state's sales tax on items that are now exempt, like dry cleaning.
The final list has yet to be released, but lawmakers said groceries and a sugary beverage tax are not in the budget.
Lamont and other lawmakers were pleased they were able to reach a deal, and that it was on time.
Two years ago, budget negotiations dragged out over the summer. Lamont had said when he was first elected that he was not going to let that happen.
Democrats were favoring a capitol gains tax, but the governor was against that and it's not in the budget.
Lamont said the budget makes major investments in education, and phases out taxes on social security and on pensions.
The budget also includes a $2.5 billion surplus. While there is an agreement, the budget needs to be printed before any debate can begin, and that could take a couple more days.
Aside from the budget, there are other topics that are still being debated before the end of the session.
Right now, it looks like recreational marijuana will not be legalized this year.
Many lawmakers are concerned that crime and impaired driving will go up.
Also, a bill on sports betting is not moving any further at this time.
The tribes who run the state's two casinos want exclusive rights.
Meanwhile, tolls are the only issue that is slated for a special session.
A special session can be one day or several days.
The House has yet to vote on paid family leave, however the Senate passed a version that would allow up to 12 weeks of paid leave so employees can take time off to care for a family member.
All employees would pay in, and the program would be run by the state, creating a new government agency.
Gov. Ned Lamont say the bill creates too much bureaucracy and has threatened to veto it, unless it includes a public private partnership.
