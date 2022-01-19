HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Lamont Administration is aiming to address health disparities in the state.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a virtual news conference for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday to talk about a strategic initiative to address health disparities in Connecticut.
Lamont will be joined by Access Health CT CEO James Michel.
