HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont’s emergency powers end in a little bit less than a month.
He said he does not want to continue his emergency powers; he wants the legislature to codify into law most of his 11 orders.
The one that he isn’t seeking approval for, a vaccine mandate for state employees and teachers.
Lamont said this afternoon that he does want to continue with the rest of his executive orders, including a requirement that all students around the state wear masks in schools.
His staff gave two reasons for why he ok with ending a vaccine mandate for state employees.
First, vaccination rates are high in most agencies, and the work that came with testing requirements for unvaccinated workers.
Lamont’s office is working on a policy for ongoing testing in certain departments, notably the department of correction, where many facilities are dealing with outbreaks.
It's important to note, this change does not impact hospital employees and long-term care staff. They are still required to be fully vaccinated.
As for masks, they will still be required in state buildings even after those emergency powers expire.
