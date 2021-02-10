HARTFORD (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont is proposing a bill that will allow the sale and use of recreational marijuana.
The bill was introduced as a part of the state budget Wednesday.
The bill dives into who would be permitted to grow and sell marijuana- as well as how the state could benefit from it.
"Rather than surrender this market to out of staters or worse to the unregulated underground market, our budget provides for the legalization of recreational marijuana," Lamont said in the address.
The governor introduced a bill today outlining the legalization of marijuana.
People would be allowed to possess less than one and a half ounces of marijuana.
The state would open a lottery for operators to apply for cultivation and retail licenses.
A part of the bill also calls to erase charges for people carrying a certain amount of marijuana prior to may 2015.
It could also generate money for municipalities.
"I don’t have an issue with it. I don’t feel like it’s any different from alcohol. I feel like if the state put taxes on it, they’d make out ok ," Holly Stevens of Wethersfield aid.
Luis Vega runs Wepa Hemp Farms in New Haven.
He says the bill is a great start-- and says it would create job opportunities.
"When full scale cannabis comes along that would only expand the jobs that we’re able to create," Vega said. "It opens up an entirely new sector that we’re allowed to provide jobs and tax dollars for the state."
Not everyone agrees with the bill.
"Right out of the gate I have a problem with the state invalidating a federal law when we have the supremacy clause of the constitution," Representative Craig Fishbein said Wednesday. "How does a police officer tell when they pull somebody over on the road that they’re under the influence of marijuana?"
If passed-- parts of the bill would go into effect as early as 2021.
