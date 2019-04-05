HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A huge investment is being made in Connecticut schools.
On Friday, Ray and Barbara Dalio of Dalio Philanthropies joined Gov. Ned Lamont, First Lady Annie Lamont, and leaders in the General Assembly to make the announcement.
This is in an effort to raise $300 million over the next five years.
Lamont said the state will match the $100 million from Dalio Philanthropies, and another $100 million will be given by other philanthropists and business leaders.
The funding will help students in poor communities who are disengaged from high school.
In Hartford, there is a big problem with absenteeism, and when students fall behind, they're more at risk of dropping out.
Hartford Public High School is taking a new approach to help students stay on track and graduate.
It’s called the Student Success Center.
The superintendent met with students who will be part of the program.
Those students were not on track, but are now and want to help other kids.
"Terrible, I was not getting none of my grades up and none of my work and always skipping, now I am with them getting my work done and my grades up,” said student Sam Mercado, who said he was absent about 60 times during the school year.
Chronic absenteeism is 66 percent in Hartford. Those at risk get guidance and counseling from their peers and teachers, as getting engaged in their school is important.
"When I started getting involved in things I felt more conformable in the schools, and being around teachers who feel students should be successful,” said student Angelica Jiminian.
The governor also said the partnership was created in response to the state’s current challenges:
- More than one out of every five high school students in Connecticut are either disengaged or disconnected from school;
- The annual fiscal impact of high school dropouts on the state budget is more than $900 million;
- Connecticut ranks among the highest states in terms of income inequality; and
- Employers across the state are looking to hire skilled workers in historic and emerging industries.
Hartford hopes to be one of the communities to benefit from this investment.
"We all know that in order for us, for the effort to continue to stay, we need money, we need funding," said Damaris Bolorin, of Hartford Parent University, which is a group that works with students and their parents.
The $100 million from Dalio is the largest known philanthropic donation to benefit Connecticut in the state’s history.
“The Dalios, especially Barbara, have made improving public education a priority and thousands of young people will have a better chance to succeed because of their commitment,” Governor Ned Lamont said.
At this point, it is unclear where the money will be distributed.
