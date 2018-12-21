HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor-elect nominated Metro-North's former president as commissioner of the state Department of Transportation.
Gov.-elect Ned Lamont nominated former MTA Metro-North Railroad president Joe Giulietti.
Giulietti was put in charge of Metro-North back in 2014 and his mission was to restore confidence in the nation's busiest commuter railroad after two derailments.
The derailments took place in Fairfield, where 76 people were injured, and another in the Bronx that killed 4 people.
“Joe Giulietti is a national transportation leader, a visionary and, most importantly, a true believer in the connection between strategic transportation planning and economic development,” Lamont said. “I look forward to working with him to implement my bold rail vision – including substantially reducing travel time from New Haven and our other towns to New York City – and other transportation and infrastructure projects that will support and enhance Connecticut’s economy and growth.”
"He has the skill set and the talent CT could really use right now for transportation," said Don Shubert, CT Construction Association.
Don Shubert heads the CT Construction Association and he says Guilietti accomplished his mission, and feels he's the right person to get the state back on track.
State roads are in need of repair, 35 percent of bridges are structurally deficient.
Tolls will be back on the table, while campaigning governor-elect Ned Lamont said he supports tolls on tractor trailers, but now he's being urged by his own transition team to look at tolling trucks and cars.
A recent DOT study called for 82 tolls, which could be a tough sell.
The Republican senate president says, "these ideas look like Dan Malloy 2.0 and then some."
Shubert points out if CT borrows money to pay for badly needed work or raises the gas tax, we all pay.
“Out of state drivers will be contributing to tolls and that's going to be the discussion this year. Do we want CT taxpayers to pay 100 percent or a fraction of what's needed,” said Shubert.
With tolls, taxpayers would pay about 60 percent of the cost.
There would also be discounts for those who commute for work.
Tolls could bring in about a billion dollars year.
