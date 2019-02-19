HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor offered a short preview of his state budget address, which he'll present on Wednesday.
Gov. Ned Lamont posted his preview to social media on Tuesday.
"It's going to focus like a laser beam on economic growth and jobs," Lamont said. "If Connecticut just had the same economic growth and job creation as most of our neighboring states, we'd be talking about how we're going to invest the surplus or cut taxes."
However, he said that's not the case.
"This budget is going to change that," he said. "I'm going to focus on job creation, workforce development, education and in particular, transportation."
Lamont said he specifically wants to speed up the transportation system.
"Those are the three building blocks of economic growth," he said. "That's how we get our state going again."
Lamont turned heads over the weekend after he flip-flopped on his stance about reinstituting tolls in the state.
He said that he's considering a broader option for tolls. He originally indicated during his campaign that only tractor trailers would be tolled.
Lamont said that tolling only tractor trailers wouldn't generate enough revenue to help fix the state's roads and aging bridge infrastructure.
The governor's budget address is set to be delivered at noon on Wednesday in Hartford.
I just don't understand you voters in CT are more than willing to give all your money to the corrupt, socialist politicians. Oh wait, CT residents are all getting the free salaries promised by the socialists, so they can afford to give it all back. Do you see how stupid you are? Nothing is free.
