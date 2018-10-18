ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Democratic candidate for governor Ned Lamont pledged to not put tolls in place for passenger vehicles.
Lamont made the remarks during a recording of Face the State and ahead of a Thursday afternoon gubernatorial debate.
Face the State moderator Dennis House asked Lamont specifically about tolls during his third and final interview of three gubernatorial candidates.
"You don't foresee a toll on ordinary drivers?" House asked.
"I don't foresee that at all," Lamont said. "That's not going to happen. I'm going to do tractor trailer trucks. No tolls for regular passenger cars."
Lamont had been hammered by Republican opponent Bob Stefanowski in ads after the Democrat was recorded as saying he would implement tolls.
See Stefanowski's prior interview, along with the interview of independent candidate Oz Griebel, on Channel 3's Face the State page here.
Watch Lamont's full interview with House on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on Channel 3.
