HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A news conference was held on Tuesday by officials to discuss efforts to reduce gun violence around the state.
Governor Ned Lamont, Commissioner Rovella and police chiefs of three Connecticut cities met on the heels of a shooting in Hartford.
There has been an increase in shootings in many cities around Connecticut this summer and lawmakers vowed to do all they can to change that.
It is turning out to be a hot and violent summer in some of Connecticut’s major cities. Some of them are even hours apart from each other, particularly in Hartford, New Haven, and Bridgeport.
The police chiefs from those cities, along with Commissioner James Rovella and Lamont, gathered to vow for change.
“They’re a tale of three cities, but they do have some underlying commonalities and those revolved around narcotics and they revolve around lack of manpower. In some cases, it’s 75, in other cases, 100 officers short,” Rovella said.
Rovella announced detectives, uniformed troopers, among other things to try to help them in the fight against gun violence.
“I think as a governor, my responsibility is to get the best people I can and give them the support that they need, and I think that is what I have tried to do here,” Lamont said.
The police chiefs expressed their gratitude and hopefulness the added resources will bring change.
“We are looking at each one of these individual cases. As you have seen, we have made arrests in a lot of these cases, but there has got to be a more collaborative approach with both the Department of Corrections, with the prosecutor’s office, and with our federal and state partners and that’s what this is. This is a step in that direction,” said Chief Jason Thody, Hartford Police Department.
One of the major points mentioned during the press conference is that a lot of the crimes are committed by juveniles. The cities are working hard to provide resources for at-risk youths.
Rovella said the next step is to reach out to other smaller cities, which have also seen spikes in violence to see how they too can be helped.
Change the laws, bring our troops home, and let them patrol these inner-city streets instead of protecting a 3'rd world ****hole on taxpayer's money. You won't see any Harlem hood rats throwing buckets of water at them, guaranteed.
