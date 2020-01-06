HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Lawmakers will return to the capitol in less than one month, but Governor Ned Lamont is pushing for a toll vote before that.
Democrats are hoping the answer to the question asking if the there will be a vote this month on Tuesday, with caucuses for members of the House and Senate.
Lamont is continuing the public pressure for a vote. He will talk with voters twice this week about tolls.
On Tuesday morning, Lamont will appear on WNPR at 9 a.m. and then will be attending a public forum on Sunday in Westport. Those two events come as opponents are calling for opportunities to talk about tolls.
“He’s promised us town hall meetings going back to early November and he has yet to even announce on town hall,” said Dan Hunt, No Tolls CT.
Opponents with No Tolls CT are among those who criticized Lamont earlier in the day after reports of a secret meeting on tolls. Leaked emails showed toll supporters wanted to keep details private, but none of the emails showed Lamont wanted to keep it secret.
But Republicans still used the news to criticize Lamont.
“That should say that you don’t have a whole lot of faith in the plan you’re putting forth and you expect it to fall flat when the public finds out about it,” said Rep. Jason Perillo.
Lamont’s staff said it was waiting to confirm his appearance before publicizing the event. That meeting is now on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Democrats are still figuring out if they have the votes to pass a tolls plan during a special session.
Lamont has said he wants a vote before the start of the regular session which begins February 5.
Eyewitness News reached out to the House and Senate Democrats, but no one was available for comment.
A spokesperson for Lamont says, “We’re hopeful we can move forward with a bond package and transportation plan that transforms the State of Connecticut.”
Republicans are confident that won’t happen.
“Quite frankly, I don’t think Democrats have the votes, despite the fact that Democratic leaders and the governor want to push this forward,” Perillo said.
In November, Lamont and Democratic leaders announce a 10-year, $20 billion transportation plan. That plan calls for tolls on trucks only, despite questions over whether that’s legal.
Lamont isn’t the only one putting pressure on lawmakers.
“We’re going to have a presence here on a regular basis, so that’s how we’re going to keep it fresh,” Hunt said.
The meeting on Sunday will start at 4 p.m. at Bedford Middle School in Westport.
The Department of Transportation Commissioner will be in attendance as will the two lawmakers who represent Westport.
Did anybody proofread this before publishing?
