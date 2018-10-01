HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two gubernatorial candidates have now received presidential endorsements.
Democratic candidate for governor Ned Lamont received an endorsement from President Barack Obama on Monday.
Obama said Lamont has the courage to protect working families and improve Connecticut's business climate.
“When Ned Lamont stood up to his own party and opposed the war in Iraq more than a decade ago, he showed the courage to do what was right," Obama said in a statement. "As a businessman who started and ran a successful company in Connecticut, Ned demonstrated how to bring people together and create good-paying jobs – while still finding time to volunteer as a teacher and help students in Bridgeport. That’s why I’m so proud to endorse Ned Lamont for Governor. If elected, Ned will do what he’s done his whole life to turn the state around and ensure a more hopeful future: he’ll protect working families, improve Connecticut’s business climate, and refuse to back down from making the tough choices."
Lamont said if he's elected, he'll build in the progressive principals of the Obama administration, like affordable healthcare and LGBTQ rights.
“President Obama represents the very best of America," Lamont responded. "His presidency inspired the country and the world, and demonstrated what real leadership looks like. That’s why I am honored to have earned President Obama’s endorsement."
Lamont's opponent, Republican Bob Stefanowski, also received a presidential endorsement.
President Donald Trump posted his support of Stefanowski to Twitter shortly after the primary in August.
"It is about time that Connecticut had a real and talented governor," Trump wrote. "Bob Stefanowski is the person needed to do the job. Tough on crime, Bob is also a big cutter of Taxes. He will win in November and make a great governor, a major difference maker. Bob has my total Endorsement!"
Oz Griebel is also in the race, but is unaffiliated.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Campaign 2018.
