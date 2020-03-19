HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Many events and functions that had been set for the next few weeks are being canceled due to the spread of COVID-19.
On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont said he has rescheduled the state’s presidential primary election as well, to June 2.
It was originally set for April 28, but that date was moved due to the coronavirus outbreak.
THE LATEST: Gov. to close salons, reschedules presidential primary
Lamont said the decision was made in coordination with other states, and with the Secretary of the State, and “in an effort to carry out democracy while keeping public health a top priority.”
The decision doesn't come as a surprise, as many things are shut down, and it is unclear how long it’ll last.
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said this was the right call, because keeping the date would have created problems for those who would have wanted absentee ballots.
The constitution also spells out strict guidelines.
Merrill said moving the date will give them more time to plan and see where we are in June, as far as the virus goes.
Five other states were planning on holding primaries on April 28, but Maryland also pushed theirs to June 2. New Jersey and Rhode Island are expected to do the same.
Executive orders Lamont has issued so far include:
- All schools closed for two weeks
- Waiver of 180-day school year
- Flexibility of graduation requirements
- Flexibility of educator prep programs
- Flexibility for educator certification timelines, educator evaluations and school in-services
- Prohibition of large gatherings of 50 people
- Limits on nursing home visits
- Extension of DMV licensing renewal deadlines, suspension of other DMV requirements
- Modification of police academy attendance requirements
- Suspension of in-person open meeting requirements
- Waiver of manufacturer registration requirement for hand sanitizer
- Suspension of garbing requirements for non-hazardous compounding of sterile pharmaceuticals
- Refunds of certain liquor license application frees permissible
- Waiver of face-to-face interview requirements for temporary family assistance
- Flexibility to maintain adequate childcare resources
- Flexibility to provide for adequate healthcare resources and facilities
- Municipal budget deadline extension
- Extension of regional Board of Education Budget Adoption deadlines
- Remote conduct of DMV operations
- Limits on visitors to facilities that treat persons with psychiatric disabilities
- Limits on visitors to Southbury Training School
- COVID-19 information sharing between facilities that treat patients with disabilities
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.