HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new approach on creating economic growth as Governor Lamont has appointed a new commissioner for the Department of Economic and Community Development.
Lamont also forming a public-private partnership to keep and attract companies.
Lamont has said several times that private businesses should have a greater role working with state government.
Friday’s new appointments are an example of that.
"This is an opportunity to talk about where CT is going,” said Lamont.
A new direction is a partnership between private companies and state government.
Lamont has named David Lehman, a partner with banking giant Goldman Sachs, to lead economic development.
"I am excited to play a role in growing Connecticut’s economy and making sure it works for all families. I share the governor’s belief that stable economic growth and continued investment see critically important to our future,” said Lehman. Lehman has been chosen to be commissioner for the Department of Economic and Community Development.
Lamont is enlisting two more private sector CEO's, former Webster Bank Chairman Jim Smith and Indra Nooey, a former chairman with PepsiCo.
They'll work with DECD to help create jobs.
Lamont says Connecticut needs to do more than throw money at companies.
“You don't lead with incentives, you lead with why this company ought to move here, why they want to grow and invest here,” said Lamont.
Friday's announcement was at Upward Hartford, an incubator for startup businesses.
Entrepreneurs get mentoring, but they also get advice from private companies.
"You need to know is anyone going to buy this. We know the buyers, we know the people,” said Shana Schlossberg, Upward Hartford.
As far as offering incentives, Lamont says he's not getting rid of them.
He knows what other states are doing. He says CT should focus on what it has and he wants advice and help from private companies.
He's going to give intensives to new companies? The translation: He's turning his back on the existing (struggling) business. This will just drive more to leave and/or shutdown. The state just doesn't they get it! You have to cut ALL taxes in half (and no new taxes) in CT just to be competitive with a few neighboring states. Although this means you are still over priced for the rest of the country, but it would be a start.
