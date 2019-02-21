HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The talk has been about taxes in the wake of the governor's budget address.
One of the items proposed by Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday included the elimination of sales tax free week.
It's a week many people typically look forward to at the end of the summer before the start of a new school year.
Now, local businesses say they're concerned.
"It would be a disastrous for us," said Barbara Karsky, BK and Co. "It’s a lot of business. It’s a very big week. I hope the governor re-thinks that."
BK and Co. is an independent women's boutique that Karsky said has been trying to keep up with major retailers and online shopping.
If Lamont's proposal to remove the yearly sales tax free week goes through, she said the business's bottom line would be affected.
"It is our number one week of the year," Karsky said.
Shoppers who spoke with Channel 3 also said it would be a bad idea.
"I really think that it’s really ridiculous that Gov. Ned Lamont is doing a 180." said Lane Simmons of Waterbury.
"I don’t agree with it," said Gary Herman of West Hartford. "There’s too many people who look forward to that week, buying clothes for kids, grandkids."
During last year's tax holiday, shoppers who spent $100 and less on select clothes and shoes didn't have to pay the state sales tax.
At BK and Co., it's worried the fall push for big sales would be a push in the wrong direction.
With the tax free week gone, Lamont's office believes it will bring in close to $5 million for the state in 2020 and 2021.
