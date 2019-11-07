HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Gov. Ned Lamont will be releasing his new transportation plan to fix roads, bridges and rails across the state.
The $21 billion transportation plan, which includes fewer tolls than his initial plan, would upgrade state highways and Metro-North rail cars and tracks.
The plan was leaked to Channel 3 on Wednesday, but Lamont will officially release it Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Stream it here.
The revised plan calls for 14 tolls that would generate about $300 million a year, and would include $4 to $5 billion in federal borrowing.
Tolls would go up along I-95 in Stamford, Norwalk, West Haven, East Lyme, and the Gold Star Bridge connecting New London and Groton.
Gantries would also be on I-84 in Newtown, Waterbury, West Hartford and the Charter Oak Bridge in Hartford, and on I-395 in Plainfield, Route 8 in Waterbury, Route 9 in Middletown, I-684 in Greenwich and the Merritt Parkway in Norwalk.
The cost of the tolls for cars would be between $0.50 and $1. In-state residents with an EZ-pass would get a 20 percent discount. Tractor trailers would pay seven times the car rate.
