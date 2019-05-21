HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Ned Lamont released what he called a "working draft" of a transportation proposal, which includes tolls.
In the 24-page proposal, the governor proposes no more than a total of 50 gantries.
Tolls would be placed on I-84, I-91, I-95 and Route 15.
The proposed cost is 4.4 cents per mile during peak travel periods, which could vary by no more than 1.3 cents. Off peak would be 3.5 cents per mile.
The proposal also says toll rates will not be increased for the first three years.
It also mentions discounts or credits to customers who frequently travel on tolled highways.
Read the full proposal here.
The House speaker while details were still being worked out, it's possible a vote on tolls could happen in a special session.
The speaker is urging Republicans to come up with a better transportation plan.
"They need to make a decision. Whether infrastructure improvements in the state are important and willing to do or not. If it's not, then step to the side and let us do our job and stop throwing rocks from the sidelines,” said Rep. Joe Aresimowicz, Democratic House Speaker.
The Republican plan would borrow $750 million a year for transportation.
Lawmakers have yet to vote on two-year budget that is said to be a work in progress with the governor.
Democratic leaders expect that will be finalized before the session ends in two weeks.
(1) comment
I would accept tolls in Connecticut with two conditions.
1.) All politicians are limited to two terms. Period. After that go find a real job, and become a millionaire without the assistance of taxpayers.
2.) No raises voted in for any politician in Connecticut until 2030
