HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor wants a presidential major disaster declaration for the state as a results of the coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. Ned Lamont sent a letter on Thursday to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in which he highlighted what he considered a need for one.
“This global pandemic is continuing to have a major impact on the lives of every person and entity in our state and around our county,” Lamont said. “If approved, this disaster declaration request will provide greatly needed assistance to our residents, as well as our local and state governments, so that we can try to bring some relief during this difficult and ongoing challenge.”
Lamont requested public assistance for all eight of the state’s counties.
It included all four supplemental assistance programs under the Individual Assistance Program, including Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Crisis Counseling program, Disaster Case Management, and Disaster Legal Services.
Also, he requested childcare and funeral assistance.
If the assistance is approved, Connecticut residents may have access to additional resources to support childcare, crisis counseling ,and other needs identified as a result of the pandemic.
