Gov. Ned Lamont gave an update on how the state's new summer tourism programs did this season.

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The summer tourism season has come to an end in Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference to talk about two state programs that launched during the season on Monday morning at Dinosaur State Park in Rocky Hill. 

The programs that launched over the summer included the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program, which provided free admission to more than 90 museums across the state, and the ParkConneCT program, which provided fare-free shuttles and enhanced transit services to certain state parks and beaches.

The initiatives were proposed by Lamont in the spring and went into effect in July.

Participating museums included the Connecticut Science Center, the Beardsley Zoo, the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, Mystic Aquarium, and the Mystic Seaport Museum.

Both programs ended on Sept. 6.

