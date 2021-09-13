ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The summer tourism season has come to an end in Connecticut.
Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference to talk about two state programs that launched during the season on Monday morning at Dinosaur State Park in Rocky Hill.
The programs that launched over the summer included the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program, which provided free admission to more than 90 museums across the state, and the ParkConneCT program, which provided fare-free shuttles and enhanced transit services to certain state parks and beaches.
(WFSB) - Your family's next to trip to a state museum could end up costing you less.
The initiatives were proposed by Lamont in the spring and went into effect in July.
Participating museums included the Connecticut Science Center, the Beardsley Zoo, the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, Mystic Aquarium, and the Mystic Seaport Museum.
A free shuttle service is being offered to various state beaches and parks this summer.
Both programs ended on Sept. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.