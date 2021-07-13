HARTFORD (WFSB) - Backseat passengers, buckle up. Governor Ned Lamont has signed into law a measure that requires everyone in the vehicle to wear their seatbelt
The law goes into effect October 1st. But there is no need to wait, a seat belt can save your life today.
Studies show that people here in the backseat who are not belted not only put their own life at risk, but also the people in the front seat if they are thrown forward.
This family of three was thrown around when the cab they were riding in was hit by another car.
In this video, the woman on the right is wearing a seatbelt. The woman on the left is not. And in the accident she is thrown across the cab.
It is accidents like these that have prompted lawmakers for years to push for rear seatbelt laws and now in Connecticut it will be a reality.
"This is really big news for Connecticut," AAA spokeswoman Amy Parmenter said Tuesday. "AAA is really applauding our lawmakers who gave bipartisan support really to this provision."
Parmenter said a law enforcement officer cannot pull you over just for this particular violation or offense. "If a driver gets pulled over for something else and he or she has an adult passenger in the back who is unbelted, that passenger would then get a ticket."
The driver would also get a ticket. The fine $50 for each. A survey from the insurance institute of highway safety found 91 percent of people always use their seatbelt in the front.
Only 72 percent use it in the backseat and that number drops to 57 percent when traveling in taxis or ride services like Uber or Lyft.
"There is probably more momentum coming from the back, so I think its a good idea," Michael Richards of Glastonbury said.
Connecticut was among the first states to enact a front seatbelt law back in the mid 1980’s, but it had lagged the rest of the nation with the back seat. Most states require all backseat passengers to buckle up and now we will too.
(1) comment
Whats next, everyone in the car gets a mask fine?
