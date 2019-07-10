WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Help is on the way for Connecticut firefighters and police officers.
Legislation signed on Wednesday is helping those diagnosed with PTSD.
Governor Ned Lamont signed the bill at the Waterbury Fire Department. It provides training and coping skills for recruits and gives workers compensation for six conditions.
It was an emotional ceremony for Trish Buchanan. Her husband, Paul, was an East Hartford Police Officer.
“Trish last her husband. He had asked for help for a lot of years, finally couldn’t take it anymore and took his own life. I don’t want to see any other families go through what Trish’s family had to go through,” said Senator Cathy Osten.
“The tears I cry today are tears of joy. It’s been a long time coming. Now, our firefighters and police don’t have to be afraid to get help,” Buchanan said.
Many first responders see difficult things and struggle with depression. They also worry about the stigma of mental health issues.
The legislation was bi-partisan and the success many say was base don working together to get help to those who need it.
