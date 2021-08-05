(WFSB) - Gov. Ned Lamont is leaving mask requirements in the hands of state communities.
Lamont's office announced that the governor signed an executive order that gives cities and towns the ability to make their own masking requirements, such as allowing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
The state's current statewide policy on face coverings is still in effect.
“Connecticut has one of the highest vaccination rates in the entire nation, and for that the residents of our state are to be applauded. That being said, there are some pockets of the state that are lagging behind others, and some leaders in those areas have requested the option of requiring everyone to wear masks until they can get their vaccination rates higher. While I continue to strongly advise that everyone wear masks while inside of public locations as recommended by the CDC, I urge everyone to get vaccinated because it’s the best thing you can do to protect yourself from this ongoing virus," Lamont said in a statement.
The executive order also requires employees at state nursing homes that are not vaccinated against COVID to get tested on a weekly basis for the coronavirus.
This executive order comes just as the CDC identified New Haven County a high risk for transmission risk for the coronavirus.
All of the other remaining counties in Connecticut currently remain at a substantial risk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.