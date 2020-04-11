(WFSB) - Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order Friday to help renters who are struggling to make ends meet.
It’s going to help both residential and commercial renters.
The ruling is not forgiving the rent due.
It’s giving the renter extra time to pay what the landlord is due.
Friday’s ruling states that landlords must grant a 60 day grace period for the April rent, as well as another 60 day grace period for rent due in May.
That period comes after the renter explains to the landlord their less-than-positive situation due to the spread of the coronavirus and during the those grace periods, landlords cannot charge late fees or interest.
“Doing something for the renters is really important to me," said Gov. Ned Lamont.
This order comes after the state came up with a request to banks and mortgage companies to allow a forbearance on mortgage payments for home owners.
"We worked very closely to get this executive order out that at least gives people a 90 day break, a breather until we get the economy going again," explained Gov. Lamont.
As far as landlords are concerned, Governor Lamont and his administration believe they have been given relief benefits in other ways
This executive order that helps renters also prohibits landlords from evicting a tenant for lack of payment until July 1 at the earliest.
