HARTFORD (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont has signed a bill known as "Jennifer's Law" into law.
The bill, named after Jennifer Dulos, a New Canaan mother who was allegedly killed by her estranged husband in 2019, is designed to protect victims of domestic violence.
The law broadens the definition of domestic violence and would change the laws around restraining orders, divorce and custody.
Previously domestic violence laws were based on physical violence or the threat of physical violence.
The new bill also includes coercive control, which lawmakers defined as control that can and does lead to more abusive behavior.
