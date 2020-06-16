HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The pandemic picture in Connecticut continues to improve, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.
During his daily briefing on Tuesday, Lamont said the state shows it is in a “trending better” category.
He said nearly 360,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed since the beginning of the pandemic, which is about 10 percent of the state population.
Daily death rates are in the single digits, as hospitalizations continue to fall.
Lamont is, however, concerned about the national trend in the south and west. He said he feels confident because the strategy has been cautious and appropriate.
“Trending better is Connecticut, thankfully, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, that means our positivity stays at around 2 percent. That’s good news for us. That’s one reason why we can feel confident about opening up restaurants,” Lamont said on Tuesday, one day before Phase 2 happens.
The Phase 2 reopening happens on Wednesday, which includes indoor dining, gyms, nail salons, theaters, museums, amusement parks, hotels, libraries, spas, tattoo parlors, bowling alleys and more.
Coronavirus Recovery: Phase 2 of reopening plan set for Wednesday
“Starting tomorrow, up to 25 indoors at private gatherings, and up to 100 outdoors, that's up from 10 indoors and 25 outdoors under current structure,” Lamont said.
Also on Wednesday, outdoor venues can have 25 percent capacity along with distancing.
Starting July 3, private indoor gatherings can have 25 people, private outdoor gatherings can have 100 people, with a one time exception for graduations at 150 people. Also, outdoor organized gatherings can be held, with 15 feet of space blanket to blanket, and outdoor event venues can have 25 percent capacity and distancing.
Starting mid-July, which is slated to be Phase 3, private indoor gatherings can have 50 people, private outdoor gatherings (including graduations) can have 250 people. Also, outdoor organized gatherings can be held, with 15 feet of space blanket to blanket, and outdoor event venues can have 50 percent capacity and distancing.
“That gives you some indications about things like a wedding. So, you can plan accordingly for things like a wedding, knowing there’s a fair amount of risk,” Lamont said.
Read the detailed rules and certification for reopening here.
