GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's new governor and other state leaders learned about Electric Boat's plans for the year.
The event on Monday marked Gov. Ned Lamont's first corporate visit since his inauguration last week.
Electric Boat said it discussed its business outlook for the upcoming year.
Lamont was joined by Rep. Joe Courtney, Electric Boat's president, and other local and federal leaders.
(1) comment
Again, Lamont is not the elected governor. The election was rigged by the state sponsorship of voter fraud. Ch 3, time to air this story and get to the facts. unless you are a fake news company like CNN.
