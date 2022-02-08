(WFSB) – Governor Lamont is making gun violence his top priority at the legislative session on Wednesday.
Lamont will introduce nine proposals, including a state gun tracing task force, expanding bans on assault weapons and ghost guns, and requiring all guns to be sold with a trigger lock.
“We have more legal guns, we have more illegal guns, they’re coming in from out of state, and more guns on the street. More guns in the home means more gun violence, and we’re suffering from that gun violence,” says Governor Lamont.
There will also be a proposal to create a statewide community violence intervention program.
Lamont wants to adjust $64 million in the state budget to bolster police, the court system, and victim’s services like counseling.
“When families are victims of gun violence, we want to make sure that we can comfort them,” says Darryl Copeland.
Copeland is with Ice the Beef’s Waterbury Chapter, a non-profit organization dedicated to violence prevention. He says he is particularly interested in Lamont’s intervention programs.
“We do need more programs that are implemented to keep our young people active and give them something to do. So, the funding to fund programs that help curb gun violence would be amazing,” says Copeland.
Governor Lamont will also introduce a proposal to make it easier for officers to ask for gun permits from someone openly carrying.
The way it works now, officers would have to suspect a crime’s been committed in order to ask for a gun permit.
The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) described this as a “stop and frisk” tactic, noting there are tens of thousands of residents who became new permit holders in 2021 alone.
CCDL President Holly Sullivan says in a statement, “The Governor’s proposals demonstrate that he is out of touch with the people of Connecticut and woefully disconnected from his own failed policies which have resulted in the demand for more access to self-defense.”
Another proposal from Lamont would create a new state license for all gun dealers and make domestic violence convictions an automatic disqualifier for gun permits.
