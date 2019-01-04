HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - In less than one week, the state’s new governor will be inaugurated.
Preparations are being made for the swearing in, a parade, a speech to the legislature, and an inaugural ball.
Next Wednesday, there will be a big ceremony and lots of fanfare, but then Governor Ned Lamont will have to find a way to get Connecticut back on track.
Lamot got what he wanted, the opportunity to be governor.
Now he must convince lawmakers and taxpayers he can fix Connecticut.
“I’ve got a full tank-premium, ready to hit the ground running,” said Lamont.
Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz haven't slowed down much since the election.
They have formed a transition team and 15 different committees.
They feel business leaders, elected officials and even non-profits have some good ideas.
“People are excited about fresh ideas and a new start. One hundred people are part of our transition policy,” said Bysiewicz.
Connecticut needs to cut spending and create more revenue.
During the campaign, Lamont said he didn't want to raise the state income tax, instead, he favors tolls on tractor trailers to repair roads and bridges and supports legalizing recreational marijuana.
"I told people the truth. We didn't make a lot of big expensive promises, we said we have to fix our transportation system,” said Lamont.
Lamont says he's already started working on a budget.
As Governor Malloy leaves office, the state faces a deficit of close to $2 billion.
However, there is more than $1 billion in the rainy-day fund, Lamont says he doesn't want to spend that money.
“I’ve spoken to governors across the country. Our economy is strong right now. This is not a rainy day, but we need to save for when we need that fund,” said Lamont.
Can Connecticut's problems really be fixed in a four-year term. probably not, but Lamont says we have to start somewhere.
“I have to show them a budget that will be balanced ten years out and there will be a pension system in place for the next generation of employees,” Lamont said.
Lamont says he's been meeting with all the committees to get their input as he crafts a budget, which he'll present to the legislature next month.
